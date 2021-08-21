Financial Contrast: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACM Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $156.62 million 9.35 $18.78 million $1.12 73.99 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.09

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 15.30% 11.62% 6.86% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.38% 3.33%

Risk & Volatility

ACM Research has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACM Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 2 3 0 2.60 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

ACM Research currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.77%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.44%. Given ACM Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

ACM Research beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

