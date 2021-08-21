Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SFL in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

SFL stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 24.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

