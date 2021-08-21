Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Intellinetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INLX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

