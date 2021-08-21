Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $282.51 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

