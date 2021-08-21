SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $318.00. The stock had previously closed at $262.30, but opened at $268.97. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $266.66, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.