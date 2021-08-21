SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $318.00. The stock had previously closed at $262.30, but opened at $268.97. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $266.66, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

