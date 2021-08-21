Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading 6.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.84. 2,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after buying an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

