CleanTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

CleanTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAQU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. CleanTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

