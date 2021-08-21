AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.50 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.40.

BOS stock opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.90. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.