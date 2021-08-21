XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOMA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $26.60 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $300.87 million, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

