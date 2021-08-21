Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.75.

TSE:RY opened at C$131.72 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$131.87. The company has a market cap of C$187.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold a total of 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.