Simon Henry Purchases 3,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Simon Henry bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,510 ($12,424.88).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 290.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -0.03. Harbour Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01.

HBR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

