Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

