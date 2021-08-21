Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Shares of EM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.