Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.
Shares of EM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
About Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
