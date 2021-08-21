Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITRN stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRN. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

