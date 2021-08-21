JD.com (JD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

