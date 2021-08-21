New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 262,110 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Raytheon Technologies worth $256,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

