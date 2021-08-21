New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $290,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. 9,008,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

