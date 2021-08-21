Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.47. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,135,654 shares.

XBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.