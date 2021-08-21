Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €0.20 ($0.24). Vapiano shares last traded at €0.19 ($0.22), with a volume of 215 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

