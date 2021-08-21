ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 116.30 ($1.52). ITV shares last traded at GBX 115.15 ($1.50), with a volume of 7,002,964 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

