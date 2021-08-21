LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.21), with a volume of 9,168 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.51 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.