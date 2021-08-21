Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $52.41. 954,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,333. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

