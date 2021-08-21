New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,904 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of The Coca-Cola worth $423,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $284,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 10,380,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.