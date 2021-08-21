New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $392,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.97. 3,832,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

