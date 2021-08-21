SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $261.36. The stock had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,468. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $262.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

