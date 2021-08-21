Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,763. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

