Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.850 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,763. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
