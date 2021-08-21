New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 123,011 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,297,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,011 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,487,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

