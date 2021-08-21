SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.95. 478,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

