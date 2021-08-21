Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $123.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.47.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.