Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 66,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 210,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company has a market cap of C$232.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton acquired 77,517 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$41,084.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.