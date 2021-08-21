Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Down 10.1%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11.

Distell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

