Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Up 1.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

GRPTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 target price on shares of Getlink and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Getlink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

