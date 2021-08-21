Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 2.5%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

