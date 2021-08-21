Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 2%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

