SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,834 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $437.52. 1,606,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

