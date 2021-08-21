SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

