Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.