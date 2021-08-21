Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $4.48

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00009192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $26.88 million and approximately $825,360.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00148378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.21 or 1.00441225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00930183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.99 or 0.00710008 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

