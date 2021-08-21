POA Reaches Market Cap of $12.48 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. POA has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $251,140.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,807,329 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
