Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $386,090.87 and approximately $344.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,808.71 or 1.00161102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001093 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

