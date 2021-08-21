SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 94,476 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,885. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

