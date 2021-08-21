Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 870 ($11.37). 24,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 92,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.78).

The stock has a market cap of £628.40 million and a P/E ratio of -30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,051.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.90.

In other Renalytix AI news, insider James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79), for a total transaction of £181,800 ($237,522.86). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £192,950 ($252,090.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,100 shares of company stock worth $62,337,500.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

