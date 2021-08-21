BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Down 0.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 125,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 51,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYTS. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,300,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,580,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,203,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,238,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,238,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

