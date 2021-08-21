SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Down 5.5%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 452,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 389,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.51.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

