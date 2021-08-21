Anchor Protocol Market Cap Tops $353.39 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00006959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $353.39 million and $10.92 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,803,176 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.