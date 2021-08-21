Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $211,575.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.