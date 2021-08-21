BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $3.27 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00006686 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $2.96 million and $278,128.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,951.72 or 1.00057882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,864 coins and its circulating supply is 904,076 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

