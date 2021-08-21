SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $5.48 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

