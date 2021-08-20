Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

