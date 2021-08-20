The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.23-7.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% to $18.32-18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.39.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.18. The stock had a trading volume of 950,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

